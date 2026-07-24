Russia struck ’Nova Poshta’ parcel depot in Izium with KAB. PHOTOS

This morning, Russian invaders launched three air strikes on Izium in the Kharkiv region; it is reported that a ‘Nova Poshta’ parcel depot was hit.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The strike took place at around 4.08 am.

"The enemy used three guided aerial bombs (KABs). Hits were recorded on the Nova Poshta parcel depot, a warehouse and open ground.



As a result of the shelling, windows in nearby buildings, four cars and power lines were damaged, leaving part of the district without electricity," the statement said.

No reports of casualties have been received.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: seven dead, dozens wounded. PHOTOS







