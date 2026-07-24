War has destroyed almost third of forests in "Holy Mountains" National Park in Donetsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

As a result of Russia’s full-scale aggression, around 80 per cent of the territory of the ‘Holy Mountains’ National Nature Park in the Donetsk region has been affected by hostilities, and almost a third of its forests have already been destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, nearly 30 per cent of the forest areas within the nature reserve have been lost due to fires, explosions and other consequences of the war.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration notes that the park is situated near the front line, where attacks by Russian drones, air strikes and further destruction occur regularly.

Despite the danger, the national park’s staff continue to carry out their duties. They are carrying out nature conservation measures where the security situation allows, documenting the damage caused, maintaining the park’s operations and preparing materials for the future restoration of damaged natural habitats.













In addition, specialists continue to provide environmental education both online and offline.

The park emphasises that the main priority at present is to preserve the nature conservation organisation and the natural heritage of Sviatohiria, so that once the war is over, work can begin on restoring the destroyed forests, steppes and natural ecosystems.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: Sloviansk suffered heaviest strike. PHOTOS