In Chernihiv, woman attempted to hand over explosives to military personnel, disguised as McDonald’s burger, - SSU. PHOTO

In Chernihiv, law enforcement officers detained a woman who, according to preliminary reports, attempted to pass camouflaged explosives to military personnel at one of the checkpoints. The explosive device was concealed inside a McDonald’s burger.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Security Service of Ukraine’s office in the Chernihiv region, the arrest was carried out by SSU officers in conjunction with the National Police and the public prosecutor’s office.

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According to the security service, the woman brought the soldiers a package bearing the McDonald’s logo. An explosive device was concealed inside, hidden beneath a burger.

At present, Security Service investigators, under the procedural guidance of the public prosecutor’s office, are carrying out the necessary investigative and procedural measures. Law enforcement officers are deciding whether to inform the detainee of the charges against her.

The SSU noted that details of the criminal proceedings and the circumstances surrounding the attempted delivery of the explosives will be made public at a later date, once the initial investigative measures have been completed.





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