Explosive devices have been found on several occasions in the bodies of soldiers repatriated to Ukraine, according to the police

During the initial examination of the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen returned as part of repatriation efforts, law enforcement officers repeatedly discovered explosive devices.

This was reported by Taras Tarasenko, Deputy Head of the Investigative Directorate and Head of the Department for the Investigation of Crimes against Life and Health at the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kirovohrad region, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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During the initial examination of the bodies, explosive devices were found on several occasions

"Once the bodies have been returned, we carry out an initial examination. First and foremost, we check for any objects that might pose a danger. We have encountered such cases on numerous occasions. We have found explosive devices, grenades and other such items, so we work with the utmost caution," said Tarasenko.

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How are the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers identified?

At the same time, experts search for personal belongings that can help identify the person: documents, mobile phones, tokens and bank cards. After that, a thorough examination begins. Investigators record and photograph distinguishing features, tattoos, clothing and other details.

The police also noted that it is not uncommon for the remains of several people to be mixed together. This is identified both during visual examination and through the results of DNA analysis. In such situations, law enforcement officers, together with forensic pathologists, carry out segmentation and separate the remains for further examination.