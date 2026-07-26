Two gas service workers were killed in Russian attack on Sloviansk. PHOTO

Two employees of Donetskoblgaz JSC were killed inSloviansk as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the company, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia killed two gas service employees

The following were killed in the enemy strike: Ivan Kosse, a 57-year-old maintenance technician, and Boris Morgunov, a 28-year-old driver with the emergency dispatch service.

According to preliminary information, following one of the enemy strikes, the men were helping local residents to clear up the damage and extinguish the fire.

At that moment, the occupiers launched a second strike, resulting in the deaths of both workers.

See more: Strikes by KABs and drones on Sloviansk and Druzhkivka: 8 people killed, child among the injured. PHOTOS