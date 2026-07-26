Russian forces struck Zaporizhzhia: two men wounded, one of them in serious condition. PHOTO

On the morning of 26 July 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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It is reported that two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Specifically, a 38-year-old and a 25-year-old man were injured by a Russian drone strike. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: one woman was killed and 11 people were wounded, including three children (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Medical staff have assessed the condition of one of the victims as serious," the regional governor clarified.

Updated information

As of 11:54, unfortunately, there are reports of a fatality resulting from the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

As of 12:56 p.m., one person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

"Russian guided bombs struck the regional capital, damaging residential and non-residential buildings as well as an educational institution. Unfortunately, one man was killed. Medical personnel are providing all necessary care to the wounded," the Regional Military Administration stated.