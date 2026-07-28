Network of underground tobacco workshops has been dismantled in two regions: equipment, products and cash have been seized. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, in collaboration with the National Police and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine, have shut down illegal cigarette manufacturing operations in the Lviv and Kharkiv regions.

According to the investigation, in 2026 a group of individuals set up an illegal operation to manufacture tobacco products for subsequent sale, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

To this end, they used industrial production lines, specialised equipment, raw tobacco and components for the manufacture and packaging of cigarettes.

On 25 July 2026, law enforcement officers carried out simultaneous raids in both regions and shut down the underground workshops.

During the investigation, around 150 sacks of a tobacco-like substance, cigarette-making equipment, significant quantities of finished tobacco products and components for their production were seized.

Approximately 50,000 US dollars were also seized and the illegal production lines were dismantled.

Law enforcement officers are identifying all those involved, and further legal proceedings are being prepared. Prosecutors are taking steps to seize the confiscated property.









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