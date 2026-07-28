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News Photo Shelling of Mykolaiv
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Russia attacked Mykolaiv: woman injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Mykolaiv

Russian forces attacked a residential area of Mykolaiv, injuring a woman.

As reported by Censor.NET, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this.

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  • A private residential building was damaged at one location.
  • At another location, a repeated UAV strike on the courtyard of an apartment building caused a water container, a kiosk and dry grass in an open area to catch fire.

See more: Russian attacks in southern Ukraine: three people killed in Kherson region, others injured in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

The State Emergency Service noted that rescuers promptly extinguished the fires.

Russian strikes hit residential area of Mykolaiv, injuring woman
Russian strikes hit residential area of Mykolaiv, injuring woman
Russian strikes hit residential area of Mykolaiv, injuring woman
Russian strikes hit residential area of Mykolaiv, injuring woman

Watch more: Fighter pilot films destruction of Russian aerial target over Mykolaiv. VIDEO

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Mykolayiv (467) Mykolaiv region (621) Mykolayivskyy district (109)
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