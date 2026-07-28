Russia attacked Mykolaiv: woman injured, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked a residential area of Mykolaiv, injuring a woman.

As reported by Censor.NET, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced this.

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A private residential building was damaged at one location.

At another location, a repeated UAV strike on the courtyard of an apartment building caused a water container, a kiosk and dry grass in an open area to catch fire.

See more: Russian attacks in southern Ukraine: three people killed in Kherson region, others injured in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

The State Emergency Service noted that rescuers promptly extinguished the fires.









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