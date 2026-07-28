Russian attacks in southern Ukraine: three people killed in Kherson region, others injured in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian troops have attacked the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. There have been fatalities and injuries, and residential buildings, port infrastructure and a civilian vessel have been damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The Russians killed three residents of the Kherson region in the past 24 hours, with a further 10 people wounded

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out air strikes, launched drone attacks and shelled settlements in the Kherson region with artillery. Three people were killed and a further ten were injured as a result of the enemy attacks, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

More than 40 settlements came under attack. These included Antonivka, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Kizomys, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove and Kherson. The occupiers targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas. Three high-rise buildings and eight private homes, a cultural centre and private cars were damaged.

At around 04:30, Russian troops shelled the Central District of Kherson with artillery.

As a result of the shelling, a 61-year-old man died from injuries that were incompatible with life.

It has also been reported that two residents of Kherson, who had previously sustained serious injuries in Russian attacks, have died. An 89-year-old woman was wounded the previous day as a result of a strike on the Dniprovskyi district of the city, whilst a 58-year-old man was wounded on 25 July during a massive shelling of the Korabelnyi district. Despite the efforts of medical staff, they could not be saved.

At around 06:10, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone near a public bus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

A 62-year-old woman who was near the site of the strike was injured in the attack. She suffered blast trauma and a shrapnel wound to her left shoulder. Medical staff treated her at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the bus were unharmed, but the windscreen of the vehicle was shattered.

Watch more: Using aerial reconnaissance coordinates provided by marines from 34th Brigade, Air Force destroyed command post for Russian UAV operators in Oleshky. VIDEO

Over 1,100 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region: 14 people wounded, including three children

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 1,107 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, 14 people were injured, including three children, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

According to regional authorities, the occupiers carried out 16 air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, Veselianka, Tavriiske, Zalyvne, Yuliivka, Samiilivka, Zhovta Krucha, Lystivka, Mykilske, Chervonyi Yar, Preobrazhenka, Omelnyk, Shyroke, Soniachne and Dolynka.

In addition, the enemy deployed 824 drones of various types, predominantly FPV drones, to attack a number of settlements in the region.

Four attacks using multiple launch rocket systems were also recorded on Lukianivskyi and Mala Tokmachka. A further 263 artillery strikes targeted settlements in various districts of the region.

On the morning of 28 July, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia. A residential area of the city came under fire. As a result of the attack, a balcony on the seventh floor of a high-rise residential block caught fire.

"The enemy is attacking the regional capital. A strike has been launched on a residential area," said Fedorov.

He later clarified that the strike had caused a fire on a seventh-floor balcony of a block of flats. Information regarding casualties and the extent of the damage is being verified. Emergency services are working at the scene.

See more: Russia has struck retail outlet in Zaporizhzhia: four people have been injured, including three children. PHOTOS

Russians damaged a civilian vessel and a transformer in the Mykolaiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Mykolaiv region with various types of attack drones and FPV drones. As a result of the shelling, a civilian vessel and a transformer were damaged; there were no casualties, according to the acting head of the Regional Military Administration, Heorhii Reshetilov.

During the day, the enemy attacked port infrastructure using Shahed/’Gerbera’-type strike UAVs. A civilian vessel was damaged as a result of the attack. There were no casualties.

In the Bashtanka district, Russian troops used a ‘Molniya’-type drone to strike the Bereznehuvatka community. No one was injured.

Also, in the Mykolaiv district, the occupiers twice attacked the Kutsurubska and Ochakivska communities with FPV drones. A transformer was damaged in the village of Dniprovske. There were no casualties.

See more: Russia has struck civilian vessels in ports in Mykolaiv region: one person has been killed and others injured. PHOTO