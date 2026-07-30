Only Rocky survived: following the Russian strike on Radushne, dog belonging to large family was rescued from under rubble, - media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Following a Russian missile strike on a residential building in the village of Radushne in the Kryvyi Rih region, a dog belonging to a large family was rescued from under the rubble. The dog, named Rocky, was rescued by a journalist from the Kryvyi Rih-based publication "Svoi Kryvyi Rih".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by journalists from the publication, who released a video of the animal’s rescue.

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Rocky was trapped under the rubble of a house, tied to a chain. Despite the powerful impact, he miraculously survived and, according to preliminary reports, was unharmed.

The house was completely destroyed by a direct hit from a Russian ballistic missile. Artem, 47, and Olena, 41, were killed.

Seven children were in the house with them: 17-year-old Mark, 16-year-old Dominika, 14-year-old Viorika, 13-year-old Zakhar, 11-year-old Azariy Ilai, 9-year-old Federica and 7-year-old Emilia. Also in the house was the family’s one-and-a-half-year-old grandson – the son of their eldest son, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Rescuers have already recovered some of the bodies from under the rubble, whilst the search for others continues.

As of now, the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration has officially confirmed the deaths of six people.





Read more: Russian strike on Radushne in Dnipropetrovsk region: search for people under rubble. VIDEO+PHOTOS