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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region Shelling of Kramatorsk
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Ruscists strike residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk with four FABs: people injured. PHOTO

Russian occupiers have carried out an air strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk.

This was reported by the city council’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"According to preliminary information, Russian forces dropped four FAB-250 bombs on a residential neighbourhood of the city.

"One of the bombs hit an apartment building," the statement said.

Russia struck Kramatorsk with FABs: reports of casualties

As of 10 p.m., two people were known to have been injured – a woman and a girl.

Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: Sloviansk suffered heaviest strike. PHOTOS

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Kramatorsk (516) shoot out (18255) Donetsk region (6053) Kramatorskyy district (1087)
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