Ruscists strike residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk with four FABs: people injured. PHOTO
Russian occupiers have carried out an air strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk.
This was reported by the city council’s press service, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"According to preliminary information, Russian forces dropped four FAB-250 bombs on a residential neighbourhood of the city.
"One of the bombs hit an apartment building," the statement said.
As of 10 p.m., two people were known to have been injured – a woman and a girl.
Emergency services are currently working at the scene.
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