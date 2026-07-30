Two more people may be trapped under rubble in Lviv after missile strike – State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Work to deal with the consequences of the Russian missile strike on Lviv is ongoing.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in the Lviv region announced this on Facebook.

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Rescue workers operating without interruption

As of 9 p.m., emergency rescue and other urgent operations were continuing without interruption at the strike sites.

Specialists are clearing rubble, dealing with the destruction and inspecting damaged buildings. The SES said it was doing everything possible to eliminate the danger and assist people as quickly as possible.

According to preliminary information, two more people may still be trapped under the rubble.

"The search and rescue operations have not stopped for a single minute, and the rescue workers are making every possible effort," the SES stressed.

See more: Russian missile strike on Lviv: woman was rescued from rubble; two people are missing. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The aftermath of the strike on the city

Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Lviv on 30 July.

The attack damaged more than 20 residential buildings, as well as a school and kindergartens. Rescue workers found the body of a man under the rubble of a destroyed five-storey building.

The number of people injured in the attack has risen to 34.