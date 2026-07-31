Ukraine has sent 70 rescue workers to France to help tackle forest fires, - Vyhovskyi. PHOTOS

On the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and as part of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, a combined team of 70 rescue workers and 15 specialist vehicles has been dispatched to the French Republic.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ivan Vyhovskyi, on his official Telegram channel.

"Yesterday, I had an online conversation with Laurent Nunez, Minister of the Interior of the French Republic. We discussed the details of the Ukrainian rescue team’s work in France. Furthermore, should the need arise, we are ready to deploy State Emergency Service aircraft to assist in fighting forest fires," wrote the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Read more: Two more people may be trapped under rubble in Lviv after missile strike – State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

Ivan Vyhovskyi thanked the Minister of the Interior of the French Republic for his high praise of the work carried out by units of Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and for his willingness to strengthen cooperation between our ministries. He emphasised that the State Emergency Service’s rescue workers have unique experience of working in extremely challenging conditions.

Every day, they deal with the aftermath of Russian attacks, extinguish large-scale fires, carry out search and rescue operations, and work in areas of constant danger.

Read more: UK and France condemn Russian attacks on ships in Black Sea at UN





Despite the challenges of a full-scale war and dozens of daily shellings, Ukraine is always ready to come to the aid of those who stand by us in the hardest of times.



