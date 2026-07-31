Russia launched massive strike on Kramatorsk this morning: one woman was killed and six people were injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 31 July, Russian forces carried out a heavy shelling of a residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk. One person was killed as a result of the attack

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kramatorsk City Council

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

At 10.25 am on 31 July, Russian forces launched a massive strike on a residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk.

Residential buildings, a supermarket and an educational institution were hit by the shelling.

According to preliminary information, one woman was killed. Four other people – three women and one man – were injured. All those affected have received the necessary medical care.

Clean-up operations are ongoing at the sites of the strikes

Rescue workers, medics, law enforcement officers and other relevant services are continuing to work at the sites of the Russian attacks, clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and documenting the damage caused.

What led up to this?

On the evening of 30 July, Russian forces carried out an air strike on Kramatorsk.

According to preliminary information, the occupying forces used four FAB-250 aerial bombs, which were dropped on a residential neighbourhood of the city. One of the strikes hit a high-rise residential block.

Consequences of the attack







See more: Ruscists strike residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk with four FABs: people injured. PHOTO