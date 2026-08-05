Fire breaks out at main Roscosmos research centre in Moscow region, where ballistic missiles are developed – Russian media. PHOTO

A fire broke out at the Central Research Institute of Machine Building (known as TsNIIMash) in Korolyov in the Moscow region. It is Roscosmos’s main research centre and develops ballistic missiles and other military technologies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA.

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One of the key centres of Russia’s military-industrial complex

According to ASTRA, the fire broke out on the premises of TsNIIMash on Wednesday, 5 August. The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.

The institute is a key research institution in Russia’s space industry and the main scientific centre of the state corporation Roscosmos.

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Develops ballistic missiles and satellite systems

TsNIIMash developments are reportedly used to create ballistic missiles, navigation systems, satellite reconnaissance systems, and other dual-use and military technologies.

There is currently no information about possible casualties or the extent of the damage.

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