Water to be delivered by tanker trucks in Sloviansk: schedules published – CMA. PHOTO

Due to unstable water supplies in Sloviansk, water will be delivered to residents by tanker trucks. The community has already published its schedules but warned that they may change depending on the security situation.

The Sloviansk City Military Administration reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The CMA said that the water delivery schedule is available on the community’s official information resources. Residents can also find out when a tanker truck will arrive on a particular street by calling the dispatcher of the Slovmiskvodokanal municipal utility at (050) 471-40-72.

At the same time, the authorities stressed that the schedules may be promptly adjusted due to the security situation. Should any changes occur, up-to-date information will be published on the official pages of the Sloviansk City Military Administration.

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