Fatal road traffic accident on Zhytomyr Highway in Kyiv: mother and her 2-year-old child were killed. PHOTO
The Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident in which a woman and her child were killed.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.
Circumstances of the accident
According to reports, the accident occurred at around 5.50 am on Zhytomyr Highway in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital.
According to preliminary information, a 24-year-old driver, at the wheel of an Audi, failed to maintain a safe distance and collided with a lorry with a trailer travelling ahead of him.
Victims
As a result of the accident, his 27-year-old wife and 2-year-old child died at the scene; the driver himself sustained injuries and was hospitalised. He was reportedly sober at the time.
Criminal proceedings have been initiated in relation to this incident under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of road safety rules or transport operation regulations by persons driving vehicles, where such violations have caused the death of several people.
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