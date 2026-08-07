Zelenskyy responded to petition from father of 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, who was killed in traffic accident in Kyiv: he instructed officials to look into matter
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition from the parents of 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, who died in a fatal traffic accident.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"I have sent a letter to I. Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and S. Koretskyi, Prime Minister of Ukraine, requesting that they thoroughly review the issue raised in the online petition and inform its author of the results," the head of state said in his response.
Reaction from Hryhorii Hlushych’s father
"We’re waiting for action. Raising fines isn’t enough. Drivers ignore them because they don’t really hurt. A slightly higher fine won’t change the desire to drive fast among those who are willing to pay.
Drivers should have their licenses revoked for repeated serious violations. Those who drive after having their licenses revoked should be jailed," he emphasized.
Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026
- As a reminder, on 5 June in Kyiv, the driver of a Mercedes car drove at high speed into a pedestrian zone near Karavaevi Dachi in the Solomianskyi district.
- Senior Police Lieutenant Dmytro Bondarchuk, Police Lieutenant Denys Budchenko and 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, whose father is currently serving in the war, were killed at the scene.
- Iryna Lazareva, an employee at a pre-school, was also killed.
- The court remanded the killer driver, Pleshivtsev, in custody; he had driven into an underpass in Kyiv, killing four people.
- The father of 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, who was killed in a traffic accident in Kyiv, registered a petition calling for improved road safety and penalties for reckless drivers; the petition gathered the required 25,000 signatures for consideration by the president in just 14 days.
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