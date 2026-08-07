Zelenskyy responded to petition from father of 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, who was killed in traffic accident in Kyiv: he instructed officials to look into matter

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to a petition from the parents of 12-year-old Hryhorii Hlushych, who died in a fatal traffic accident.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"I have sent a letter to I. Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and S. Koretskyi, Prime Minister of Ukraine, requesting that they thoroughly review the issue raised in the online petition and inform its author of the results," the head of state said in his response.

Reaction from Hryhorii Hlushych’s father

"We’re waiting for action. Raising fines isn’t enough. Drivers ignore them because they don’t really hurt. A slightly higher fine won’t change the desire to drive fast among those who are willing to pay.

Drivers should have their licenses revoked for repeated serious violations. Those who drive after having their licenses revoked should be jailed," he emphasized.

Read more: Court has extended detention of killer driver, Pleshyvtsev, until 5 September. VIDEO+PHOTO

Fatal road accident in Kyiv on 5 June 2026

See more: Drunk driver caused fatal road accident in Lviv region and fled scene: three underage girls were killed, perpetrator has already been detained. VIDEO+PHOTOS