Ruscists attack Ukrzaliznytsia diesel locomotive in Odesa region for second time in one day: child injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Russian drone attacked a Ukrzaliznytsia diesel locomotive in the Odesa region.

This was stated by Ukrzaliznytsia CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Details

"There was another strike on a diesel locomotive that was carrying out shunting operations so that trains could pass one another. The crew had been warned in advance, and no one was injured," he said.

According to Pertsovskyi, the attack occurred on a similar section of the railway to where a passenger train locomotive had been struck, killing the driver and his assistant.

"The enemy’s usual tactic is as follows: they find a corridor somewhere through which these jet-powered Shaheds can penetrate. These Shaheds are apparently controlled using a video camera, meaning that the pilot on the other side can clearly see where the drone is striking. The aim was not merely to destroy the locomotive; the drone struck the cab directly," the Ukrzaliznytsia CEO added.

Updated information

According to the State Emergency Service, Russian troops struck another passenger train in the Berezivka district for the second time that day, injuring a child.

The diesel locomotive and dry grass caught fire. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Rescuers, together with partner emergency services, evacuated 525 people, including 130 children. Seventeen buses provided by the State Emergency Service and the city authorities were deployed to transport the passengers onward.

Emergency workers remain at the scene, working alongside all relevant services and assisting people.

See more: Ruscists hit passenger train in Odesa region with jet-powered "Shahed": two railway workers killed. PHOTOS



















Background

On the morning of 13 August, Russian occupiers struck a passenger train in Odesa region with a jet-powered Shahed, killing two railway workers.

Read more: Power restored to most of Odesa after massive Russian strike, but emergency outages remain in effect due to heat – DTEK