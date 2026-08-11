Power restored to most of Odesa after massive Russian strike, but emergency outages remain in effect due to heat – DTEK

Following the massive attack on the night of 9 August, energy workers managed to restore power to most homes in Odesa.

Censor.NET reports this, citing DTEK’s press service.

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Repair work continues

However, repairs are still underway: another 2,600 households in the Peresyp district remain without electricity. DTEK crews are working at full capacity to restore power to all homes as quickly as possible.

"A significant part of the city and region is currently receiving electricity through temporary supply schemes. Because of the heat, they cannot transmit all the electricity required. To prevent equipment damage and large-scale accidents, energy workers have been forced to introduce emergency power cuts," the statement said.

"Please use electricity sparingly and switch on energy-intensive appliances one at a time, especially during peak hours from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.," DTEK added.

Read more: Russians attacked Odesa region during day: house was damaged, fire broke out

Background

Earlier reports said that the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa on 9 August, causing damage and casualties.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with missiles and launched 202 drones; 174 UAVs and five Banderol cruise missiles were neutralised.

The Air Force later clarified that the enemy had attacked Odesa overnight with 11 missiles and 100 drones. One missile and 72% of the UAVs were shot down.

DTEK said that the enemy had carried out one of its largest attacks on the Odesa region this year.

Read more: Russians strike Odesa: People injured, Chornomorets Stadium damaged