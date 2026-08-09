At night, enemy attacked Odesa with 11 missiles and hundred drones. One missile and 72% of the UAVs were shot down, - Air Force

During a massive strike on the Odesa region on the night of August 9, 2026, the enemy launched 11 missiles of various types, most of which approached their targets along a ballistic trajectory. Up to 100 enemy UAVs of various types were also detected, including jet-powered drones and loitering munitions such as the "Banderole."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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New Details

As noted, as a result of combat operations (as of 8:00 a.m.), air defense forces shot down 72 percent of the UAVs, as well as five out of six "Banderolev" missiles and one missile. In addition, due to active countermeasures, three missiles failed to reach their targets—their locations (impact sites) are being determined.

Unfortunately, missile and attack UAV strikes have been reported at nine locations in Odesa and the surrounding region.

"The enemy is currently continuing its attack, using airstrikes from the Black Sea. Combat operations are ongoing! Do not ignore the air raid alert; stay in shelters," the Air Force emphasizes.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa: there is damage and casualties.

According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with missiles and launched 202 drones; 174 UAVs and 5 "Banderole" drones were neutralized.

DTEK stated that the enemy carried out one of the largest attacks this year on the Odesa region.

Watch more: Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed over 5,300 aerial targets and 48,000 drones in July, - Air Force. VIDEO