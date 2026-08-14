Russia carried out an air strike on Kramatorsk district: one person killed, 15 others injured. PHOTO

On the evening of 13 August, Russian invaders carried out air strikes on Kramatorsk and the village of Bilenke in the Donetsk region. Preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed and 15 were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

According to the official, between 20:30 and 20:56, the Russians attacked Kramatorsk and Bilenke eight times. Preliminary reports suggest the enemy used aerial bombs.

"At least one person has been killed and 15 wounded as a result of the evening strikes on the Kramatorsk community. In Kramatorsk, strikes were recorded in a residential area — an apartment block has been damaged; we are verifying information regarding other damage," Filashkin said.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The injured are being provided with the necessary assistance. Information regarding the extent of the damage is currently being verified.

See more: Russians strike church in Kramatorsk: Dome catches fire, blaze spreads over 140 square metres – SES. PHOTO