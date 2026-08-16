Russian forces have attacked fire station in Marhanets five times: damage has been caused. PHOTOS
Russian forces have attacked a fire and rescue unit in Marhanets, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on five occasions.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Attack on the State Emergency Service unit
It is reported that the fire station and its equipment came under fire. As a result of the attacks, the unit’s building and three fire engines were damaged.
Fortunately, no rescue workers were injured.
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