Russian forces have attacked fire station in Marhanets five times: damage has been caused. PHOTOS

Russian forces have attacked a fire and rescue unit in Marhanets, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on five occasions.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Attack on the State Emergency Service unit

It is reported that the fire station and its equipment came under fire. As a result of the attacks, the unit’s building and three fire engines were damaged.

Fortunately, no rescue workers were injured.

Read more: Enemy killed infant in Dnipropetrovsk region; 11 people were injured









