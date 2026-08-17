Road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: car was propelled onto restaurant’s summer terrace following collision between two BMWs. VIDEO&PHOTOS
The police are investigating the circumstances of a road traffic accident in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.
Details from the police
As noted, the accident occurred today at around 11.30 am on Velyka Vasylkivska Street.
According to preliminary reports, two BMWs collided. As a result of the impact, one of the cars veered onto the premises of the establishment’s summer terrace and overturned.
The driver was injured
At present, one person is known to have been injured – the 36-year-old driver of the vehicle, who has been hospitalised in a stable condition.
An investigative team from the capital’s traffic accident investigation unit and patrol officers are at the scene, establishing the circumstances and cause of the accident.
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