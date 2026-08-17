Ukraine took part in NATO drills in Latvia. PHOTOS

Ukraine took part in the NATO Baltic Trust 2026 exercise, held in Latvia from August 3 to 14.

This was stated in an August 17 announcement by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Twenty-four countries took part in the exercise

Baltic Trust 2026 brought together about 650 participants from 24 countries. Military personnel, specialists, and industry representatives took part in the exercise.

Together, they tested new technological solutions in conditions closely resembling the modern operational environment.

The participants focused not only on testing individual technologies but also on how they interacted within an integrated system.

In particular, they practised data exchange between detection assets, command-and-control systems and counter-UAS systems.

Read more: NATO increases interceptions of Russian aircraft by 250%

Participants tested an integrated counter-drone system

The purpose of Baltic Trust 2026 was to assess how effectively different solutions could create a common operational picture and enable a coordinated response to threats.

The General Staff noted that such exercises make it possible to test technologies in conditions closely resembling a real operational environment.

During the exercise, participants were also able to identify the limitations of technological solutions and improve them in line with practical requirements.

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