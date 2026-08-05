NATO increases interceptions of Russian aircraft by 250%

NATO fighter jets were scrambled significantly more often in July 2026 to intercept Russian aircraft near the Alliance’s borders.

According to Censor.NET, NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum reported this in a post on the social network X.

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Increase in scrambles on eastern flank

The command said the number of such scrambles increased by more than 250% compared with July 2025. This indicates a sharp rise in activity near NATO airspace.

"The numbers do not lie. Compare July 2025 with July 2026, and the picture becomes clear: fighter scrambles on NATO’s eastern flank increased by more than 250%," the post reads.

The increase was attributed to regular flights by Russian military aircraft near NATO airspace without flight plans or transponder signals. As a result, Alliance fighter jets are forced to scramble to intercept and identify them.

See more: Poland intercepts Russian reconnaissance aircraft over Baltic Sea: It was flying with transponder off. PHOTO

Interception over Baltic Sea

The command stressed that every scramble demonstrates NATO forces’ readiness to act and defend the Alliance’s airspace.

It was previously reported that Polish fighter jets recently intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over international waters in the Baltic Sea. The aircraft was flying without a flight plan and with its transponder switched off.

Poland also intercepted another Il-20 aircraft in the region on July 31.

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