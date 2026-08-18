Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,469,970 personnel (+1,210 in last 24 hours), 12,274 tanks, 48,155 artillery systems, 25,162 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,469,970 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 18 August 2026 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,469,970 (+1,210) (killed and wounded)
- tanks – 12,274 (+2)
- armoured fighting vehicles – 25,162 (+7)
- artillery systems – 48,155 (+55) units
- MLRS – 2,040 (+3) units
- air defence systems – 1,577 (+5) units
- aircraft – 439 (+0) units
- helicopters – 354 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems – 2,292 (+19) units
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 467,459 (+1,962) units
- cruise missiles – 5,010 (+0) units
- ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
- submarines – 2 (+0) units
- vehicles and tankers – 135,891 (+443) units
- specialised equipment – 4,547 (+7) units
"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.
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