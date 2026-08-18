Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,469,970 personnel (+1,210 in last 24 hours), 12,274 tanks, 48,155 artillery systems, 25,162 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,469,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 18 August 2026 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,469,970 (+1,210) (killed and wounded)

tanks – 12,274 (+2)

armoured fighting vehicles – 25,162 (+7)

artillery systems – 48,155 (+55) units

MLRS – 2,040 (+3) units

air defence systems – 1,577 (+5) units

aircraft – 439 (+0) units

helicopters – 354 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 2,292 (+19) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 467,459 (+1,962) units

cruise missiles – 5,010 (+0) units

ships / boats – 35 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tankers – 135,891 (+443) units

specialised equipment – 4,547 (+7) units

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post in eastern sector. VIDEO

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.

Watch more: 38 pieces of equipment destroyed: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade destroy occupiers’ logistics and artillery near Kupiansk. VIDEO