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News Photo Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total Russian combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,469,970 personnel (+1,210 in last 24 hours), 12,274 tanks, 48,155 artillery systems, 25,162 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have wounded and killed 1,469,970 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from 24 February 2022 to 18 August 2026 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,469,970 (+1,210) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,274 (+2)
  • armoured fighting vehicles – 25,162 (+7)
  • artillery systems – 48,155 (+55) units
  • MLRS – 2,040 (+3) units
  • air defence systems – 1,577 (+5) units
  • aircraft – 439 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,292 (+19) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 467,459 (+1,962) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,010 (+0) units
  • ships / boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tankers – 135,891 (+443) units
  • specialised equipment – 4,547 (+7) units

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy Russian UAV operators’ command post in eastern sector. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The figures are being finalised," the General Staff added.

Watch more: 38 pieces of equipment destroyed: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade destroy occupiers’ logistics and artillery near Kupiansk. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12308) Armed Forces HQ (5483) liquidation (3150)
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