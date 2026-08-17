38 pieces of equipment destroyed: Paratroopers of 77th Brigade destroy occupiers’ logistics and artillery near Kupiansk. VIDEO

Soldiers from the unmanned systems units of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the 7th Air Assault Corps destroyed or damaged 38 pieces of Russian equipment in the Kupiansk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the ruscists’ logistics and artillery units were hit by FPV drones.

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Among the equipment destroyed:

3 unmanned ground vehicles;

9 motorcycles;

7 quad bikes;

12 light vehicles;

3 UAZ-452 vehicles;

2 GAZ-3302 vehicles;

5 trucks;

2 artillery guns.

The destruction of Russian equipment is significantly disrupting the occupiers’ logistics and reducing their ability to conduct assault operations in this sector.

Due to the losses, the enemy is increasingly reluctant to use vehicles to transport personnel, provisions and ammunition. Deliveries are taking longer, while in some areas, supplying resources to positions is becoming virtually impossible.

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