Drunk woman throws dog from fourth floor in Kyiv: animal dies, suspect faces 8 years in prison. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor’s Office in Kyiv, a 55-year-old woman has been notified that she is suspected of cruelty to a dog, resulting in its death.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The dog’s owner had let a flat to the suspect

It has been established that the owner of a flat in Vynohradar was letting a room to the suspect and her partner. He lived in another room with his Pinscher dog. The dog’s name was Elsa, and she was almost four years old.

The man’s neighbours heard the animal whimpering and later found her dead beneath the building. It has now been established that the woman, who abuses alcohol, threw the dog out of a fourth-floor window, resulting in the animal’s death. However, she has offered no explanation whatsoever for her actions.

Watch more: Soldiers dropped piece of sausage from drone to dog abandoned in Kostiantynivka. VIDEO











The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

Her actions have been classified as active cruelty to an animal. The woman faces up to 8 years’ imprisonment.

Details from the police

According to the Kyiv police, investigators established that on the evening in question, the 55-year-old offender had been drinking alcohol in the company of the flat’s owner and mutual acquaintances. Subsequently, whilst under the influence of alcohol, she grabbed the dog and threw it from the fourth-floor balcony. As a result of the fall, the animal sustained fatal injuries.

Read more: Owner of "mini-shelter" in Kyiv region, where 51 animals were tortured, has been arrested