Fatal road accident at bus stop in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv: driver collided with minibus at full speed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A fatal road traffic accident has occurred in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the capital’s police press office, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"According to preliminary information, at around 8.50 am, the driver of a Volkswagen collided with a public bus at full speed, after which he crashed into a bus stop where people were waiting," the statement reads.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has released a video showing the moment a passenger car collided with a minibus.

There have been fatalities and injuries as a result of the accident.

"An investigative team from the capital’s police headquarters specialising in road traffic accidents, patrol officers and doctors are working at the scene. The number of victims, the circumstances and the cause of the accident are being established," the police added.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf is a 23-year-old man.

"While driving in the lane designated for public transportation from Yerevanska Street toward Umanska Street, he attempted to change lanes. In doing so, he collided with a ‘Bogdan’ route bus traveling ahead of him.

After that, the car, out of control, plowed into a public transport stop where people were waiting. So far, two women are known to have died, and four others were injured," the office stated.

The driver of the Volkswagen Golf has been detained.











Read more: 17-year-old drunk driver in Rivne region fatally struck pregnant woman, he faces up to 10 years in prison

What led up to it?

It was previously reported that, following the road traffic accident in Kyiv, Zelenskyy instructed the National Security and Defence Council to prepare measures to increase penalties for traffic offences.

Watch more: Road accident in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district: BMW X3 driver failed to yield, BMW X7 driver was sober. VIDEO