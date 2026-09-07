Russia attacked Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions: 12 wounded. PHOTOS

Five people were injured in the Kharkiv region and seven in the Donetsk region as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation. The Russians also struck the Dnipropetrovsk region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Five people were injured in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the region came under enemy attack. Five people were injured, according to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

In the Sakhnovshchyna district, men aged 47, 25 and 50 were injured. In Mala Danylivka, a 69-year-old man was injured, and in Zlatopil, a 52-year-old man.

The enemy attacked Kharkiv with drones, with one strike hitting the Shevchenkivskyi district in particular.

The Russians deployed 1 missile, 1 guided aerial bomb, 1 ‘Geran-2’ UAV, 3 ‘Molniya’ drones, 3 FPV drones and 149 unmanned aerial vehicles, the type of which is yet to be determined.

In Kharkiv, the windows of a nursery and two blocks of flats were damaged. Damage was also reported in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Izium, Kharkiv, Lozova and Berestyn districts.

In particular, in Zlatopol, a civilian enterprise, 10 lorries, 7 minibuses and a tractor were damaged. In Orilka, railway infrastructure and power lines were damaged.

Separately, Russian troops struck one of Balakliia’s neighbourhoods overnight. Vitalii Karabanov, head of the city’s military administration, said the circumstances and consequences of the attack were being established.

See more: Russians killed four people and wounded 10 over past 24 hours in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. PHOTOS

Houses and infrastructure damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The Russians have attacked three districts of the region more than 10 times using drones and artillery, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Pokrovska community came under attack – an apartment block was damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, grain silos caught fire following an attack on the Zaitsevska community. In the Pavlohrad district, infrastructure was damaged in the Yurivska community.

Seven people were injured in the Donetsk region

On 6 September, Russian troops carried out 1,034 shelling attacks along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region. Seven people were injured, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police

In Maiaky, one person was injured and a car was damaged following an attack by an FPV drone.

Four people were injured in Sloviansk. Four blocks of flats and private houses, as well as six civilian vehicles, were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, the Russians struck with three KAB-250 aerial bombs and drones. Two civilians were injured, and two blocks of flats and four private houses, an infrastructure facility and two cars were damaged.

In Dmytrivka, a drone damaged a private house. In Novodonetsk, a two-storey house and an administrative building were damaged, and in Iverske, an administrative building was damaged.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times over the past 24 hours. 849 people, including 120 children, were evacuated from the front line.

Read more: Three people, including child, killed in Russian strike on Chuhuiv. PHOTOS (updated)













