Kyiv resident threw grenade at debtor’s feet: five people were injured, and attacker faces life imprisonment. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police in Kyiv have arrested a man who threw a live grenade at his friend’s feet over an unpaid debt.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

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There are casualties

According to the report, the incident took place on 4 September on Chornobylska Street in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. The police received a report of an explosion in a park, as a result of which five people were injured.

As established by the police, the 55-year-old perpetrator arrived at the home of his 56-year-old acquaintance in the evening, demanding that he return the money. During the ensuing altercation, the perpetrator took out a grenade on the street and threw it at the debtor’s feet.

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"As a result of the explosion, both men sustained shrapnel wounds to their legs and abdomens and were taken to intensive care. In addition, three local residents who were sitting on a nearby bench were injured: a 21-year-old woman and two men, aged 27 and 38. Two of them were treated by paramedics at the scene, whilst the third victim was hospitalised," said Bogdan Zamula, head of the Sviatoshyn Police Department.









The suspect has been arrested

Investigators detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and, under the procedural guidance of the Sviatoshyn District Prosecutor’s Office, charged him under Part 2 of Article 15, sub-paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – attempted murder of two or more persons, committed in a manner endangering the lives of many people, as well as the unlawful handling of ammunition.

The maximum penalty under the provisions of the article is life imprisonment.

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What led up to this?