After massive attack on Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recover parts of Russian missiles and 50 kg of explosives. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Bomb disposal experts recovered a missile propulsion section in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district and about 50 kg of explosives in Dniprovskyi district.
According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced this.
In Darnytskyi district, specialists removed the spent propulsion section of a hypersonic missile. In Dniprovskyi district, they recovered about 50 kg of explosives from an enemy missile.
Law enforcement officers will subsequently hand the items over for disposal in accordance with established procedures.
Appeal to residents
Remember, if you find a suspicious object:
❌ Do not approach it!
❌ Do not touch it!
✅ Call 101, 102 or 112!
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