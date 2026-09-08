After massive attack on Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recover parts of Russian missiles and 50 kg of explosives. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Bomb disposal experts recovered a missile propulsion section in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district and about 50 kg of explosives in Dniprovskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced this.

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In Darnytskyi district, specialists removed the spent propulsion section of a hypersonic missile. In Dniprovskyi district, they recovered about 50 kg of explosives from an enemy missile.

Law enforcement officers will subsequently hand the items over for disposal in accordance with established procedures.

See more: Unexploded Russian aerial bomb removed by SES sappers from private yard in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

See more: Fragments of Russian Kh-69 missile and 12 live submunitions recovered by bomb disposal experts in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district. PHOTOS

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