Fragments of Russian Kh-69 missile and 12 live submunitions recovered by bomb disposal experts in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district. PHOTOS

After Russia’s overnight missile attack, Kyiv police bomb disposal experts recovered fragments of a Kh-69 missile and 12 unexploded live submunitions in the Obolonskyi district, which were handed over to the State Emergency Service for destruction.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Police.

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After the massive missile strike on the capital, bomb disposal experts from the police headquarters found fragments of a Russian Kh-69 missile with a cluster warhead on the territory of one of the enterprises in the Obolonskyi district.

In particular, law enforcement officers established that some of the submunitions had detonated, but 12 explosive elements remained in active combat condition.

Specialists of the bomb disposal service safely recovered them and handed them over to State Emergency Service personnel for further destruction at a training ground. Police also recovered fragments of the missile body.











Appeal to the public

Kyiv police urge citizens to be extremely careful and, if they find any suspicious or explosive objects, not to approach them or attempt to move them on their own. Immediately report the find to police by calling 102.

Massive shelling of Kyiv on July 2

On the night of July 2, 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using attack drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Explosions were heard for several hours, while air defense forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest confirmed data:

at least 18 people were killed;

almost 90 were injured, including children;

more than 20 residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

rescue operations continued at many locations. People are being searched for under the rubble, including a 15-year-old girl and her family.

Several districts of the capital suffered the most severe destruction, including:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Sviatoshynskyi;

Solomianskyi;

Holosiivskyi;

Pecherskyi;

Podilskyi;

Obolonskyi.

The strikes caused numerous fires, partially destroyed multi-storey residential buildings, and damaged transport infrastructure and utility networks. Due to the consequences of the attack, public transport routes in Kyiv were temporarily changed.

See more: Night-time strike on Kyiv: logistics centre of "Nova Poshta" destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTO