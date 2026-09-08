Passenger buses collide in Odesa region: two women killed, at least 25 injured. PHOTOS

Two women were killed and at least 25 others were injured following a collision between two public buses in the Odesa district.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement issued by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

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The collision took place in the oncoming lane

The road traffic accident took place on the afternoon of 8 September. It has been provisionally established that one of the drivers veered into the oncoming lane, after which the vehicles collided.

This was reported by Dmytro Slyuta, head of the Transport Crime Investigation Unit at the Investigative Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Odesa region.

Two women were killed in the accident. At least 25 other people are receiving medical treatment. Five children are among the injured. The exact number of casualties is currently being confirmed.

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The police have opened a criminal investigation

Investigators have entered details of the road traffic accident into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

This refers to a breach of road safety regulations or transport operating rules by a driver, where this has resulted in the deaths of several people.

This offence is punishable by imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years, with disqualification from driving for a period of up to three years.

The matter of arresting the minibus driver who caused the road traffic accident and notifying him of the charges against him is currently being considered.

A series of forensic examinations will be carried out as part of the criminal proceedings. These are intended to establish the full circumstances of the accident.