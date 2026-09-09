Enemy spotter detained in Kropyvnytskyi: he directed strikes against energy infrastructure and attempted to resist arrest with knives, – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has detained another FSB agent in Kropyvnytskyi who was directing Russian missile and drone attacks on fuel and energy infrastructure in central Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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During the arrest, two hunting knives were seized from the suspect, which he was carrying with him to resist law enforcement officers should he be exposed. However, SSU officers acted so swiftly that the agent did not have time to use the weapons.







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"A smartphone was also found on the suspect, the camera of which he used to film the outer perimeter of a local infrastructure facility, against which the Russian Federation was preparing a combined strike in real time," the SBU added.

What is known about the traitor?

As the investigation revealed, a local unemployed man recruited by the enemy was responsible for coordinating Russian shelling. He came to the attention of the FSB via Telegram channels advertising ‘quick’ money-making opportunities.

Following instructions from the Russians, the agent travelled around the regional centre and surrounding areas by taxi or bicycle to film potential ‘targets’ on his mobile phone and report back to his handler in Russia.

What information did he pass on to the enemy?

The enemy was most interested in the coordinates of infrastructure and logistics facilities.

SSU officers exposed the agent at the early stage of his collaboration with the FSB and caught him red-handed whilst he was conducting further reconnaissance near the site of a planned Russian attack.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the suspect that he was under investigation under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspect is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. Comprehensive operations were carried out by SSU officers in the Kirovohrad region under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

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