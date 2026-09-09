Oleksandr Olivko, Baptist pastor from Vinnytsia who became sniper in Ukrainian Armed Forces, was killed on front line whilst defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Baptist pastor Oleksandr Olivko, who had volunteered to join the Defence Forces, was killed on the front line whilst defending Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ‘All-Ukrainian Council’.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known about the fallen hero?

It is reported that Olivko served as a pastor at the young ‘Light of Life’ church in Vinnytsia.

Since 2014, he had been supporting the front lines through active voluntary work, and with the start of the full-scale invasion, he joined the defence of the country and became a professional sniper.

Read more: Serhii "Bortsukha" killed: warrior who rode bicycle to Irpin with three RPG rounds in first days of invasion. PHOTO

He served as part of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Army Corps.

Oleksandr’s son and son-in-law are currently defending Ukraine.







See more: Kyiv bids farewell to fallen assault trooper Danylo Smyrnov (Surfer). VIDEO+PHOTOS