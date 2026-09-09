Russians struck high-rise block in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person has been injured. PHOTO

A Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential block in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a 39-year-old man.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor

According to Fedorov, the Russians struck a high-rise block in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts with a drone.

A fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor. A 39-year-old man was injured as a result of the strike.

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: shopping centre caught fire. PHOTOS