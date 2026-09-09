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News Photo UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russians struck high-rise block in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person has been injured. PHOTO

A Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential block in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a 39-year-old man.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

A fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor

According to Fedorov, the Russians struck a high-rise block in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts with a drone.

A fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor. A 39-year-old man was injured as a result of the strike.

See more: Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: shopping centre caught fire. PHOTOS

 Attack on Zaporizhzhia

  • It was previously reported that a Russian drone struck a nine-storey residential block in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. One person was killed. 

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drone (2951) Zaporizhzhya (875) shoot out (18803) fire (901) Zaporizhzhia region (2368) attack (1105) Zaporizkyy district (536)
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