Russians struck high-rise block in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person has been injured. PHOTO
A Russian drone struck a multi-storey residential block in Zaporizhzhia, injuring a 39-year-old man.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
A fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor
According to Fedorov, the Russians struck a high-rise block in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts with a drone.
A fire broke out in a flat on the seventh floor. A 39-year-old man was injured as a result of the strike.
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