Fire broke out at market in Khmelnytskyi after debris from enemy UAV fell: four rescue workers were injured. PHOTOS

In Khmelnytskyi, a market caught fire after debris from a downed Russian UAV fell on it. Four firefighters were injured during the fire-fighting operation following a secondary explosion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

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UAV debris caused a fire at the market

According to Tiurin, the Khmelnytskyi region has suffered yet another Russian attack. In the regional capital, debris fell after an aerial target was shot down by air defence forces, causing a fire to break out at one of the markets.

"The Khmelnytskyi region has suffered yet another Russian attack. In the regional capital, following the shooting down of an aerial target by air defence forces, debris fell and a fire broke out at one of the markets," the post states.

Read on "Censor.NET": Kryvyi Rih attacked by Russian UAVs: hits and injuries reported

Secondary explosion injures rescue workers

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Khmelnytskyi region, a secondary explosion occurred whilst the Service was deploying its personnel and equipment at the scene. Four rescue workers were injured in the blast.

They were admitted to hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

The fire was quickly brought under control, added Serhii Tiurin.

Read more: Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 9 September, - Air Force (updated)