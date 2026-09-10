Mariupol district is demanding over $11 million from Russian Federation for destroyed Palace of Culture and nursery school. PHOTO

The Mariupol community is demanding that Russia pay compensation of over $11 million for the destruction and damage caused by shelling to the ‘Ukrainian House’ cultural centre and the ‘Dyvosvit’ nursery. The losses resulting from the destruction of the cultural centre alone have been estimated at $10 million.

This was reported by the Mariupol City Council, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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As noted, the "Ukrainian House" municipal cultural centre was shelled by Russian troops in the spring of 2022. During active hostilities, civilians from Mariupol were taking shelter in the building.

As a result of the Russian attacks, the building sustained significant damage. The community has estimated the damage to this facility at $10 million.

Russian strikes also damaged the "Dyvosvit" nursery-kindergarten No. 32 in the Livoberezhnyi district of Mariupol. The total amount claimed for the two properties exceeds $11 million.

At the same time, the Mariupol community already has court rulings regarding compensation for other damages caused by Russia. Of the 17 previous cases, the courts ruled in favour of the community in 16.

In total, under these rulings, the Mariupol City Territorial Community has been awarded $34.12 million in compensation.

Read more: Mariupol has filed 19 claims against Russia totalling over $45 million for destroyed and lost property