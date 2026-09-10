Senior Luhansk RMA officials detained in UAH 5 million scheme: kickbacks received by post – SSU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The head of a department at the Luhansk Regional Military Administration and his deputy were detained on suspicion of organising a public procurement scheme through which they attempted to misappropriate UAH 5 million. According to investigators, monthly kickbacks were sent to the officials by post from different regions of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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It is noted that the scheme was uncovered with the assistance of the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration. Along with the two officials, the SSU detained their alleged accomplice, the owner of an affiliated company.

According to the investigation, while conducting tenders for the procurement of services, the officials artificially created the appearance of competition and ensured that businesses linked to them won.

In return, the SSU says, commercial entities under their control regularly paid kickbacks to the organisers of the scheme in the form of monthly cash instalments.

To conceal the transfer of money, the suspects used postal parcels. The SSU documented such "parcels" sent from Kropyvnytskyi and Zakarpattia.











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During searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones, computer equipment, rough notes containing kickback calculations, and cash that investigators believe was obtained through criminal means.

The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: misappropriation of property through abuse of official position on a large scale under martial law.

According to the SSU, the suspects face up to eight years in prison. Investigative actions are ongoing, and law enforcement officers are identifying other people who may have been involved in the scheme.

See more: NABU exposes scheme to embezzle over UAH 150 million from National Guard: 8 people served notices of suspicion – SAPO. PHOTO