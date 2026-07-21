NABU exposes scheme to embezzle over UAH 150 million from National Guard: 8 people served notices of suspicion – SAPO. PHOTO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office have served eight people with notices of suspicion in a case involving the embezzlement of more than UAH 150 million belonging to the National Guard of Ukraine. The suspects include National Guard officials, business owners, and property appraisers.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the SAPO.

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Investigators said that in 2024, the National Guard needed warehouse premises to store food supplies for service members. Instead of purchasing the property directly from its owner, National Guard officials allegedly conspired with private business owners. The latter purchased the warehouse through a company under their control and then resold it to the National Guard after artificially inflating its price by more than UAH 143 million.

According to investigators, the participants in the scheme enlisted two appraisers to legitimise the transaction. The appraisers prepared a fraudulent property valuation report. The funds received were then channelled through companies showing signs of being fictitious and distributed among the participants in the scheme, the NABU alleges.

In addition, law enforcement officials believe that the same business owners, acting jointly with National Guard officials, misappropriated another UAH 7 million during procurements of solar power plants for military units and tyres for armoured personnel carriers.













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The suspects include the deputy director of the Logistics Department of the National Guard’s Main Directorate, the head of the Central Production and Technical Supply Base and his deputy, two owners of private companies, the director of a controlled company and two appraisers suspected of aiding and abetting the scheme.

According to the SAPO, the officials used the proceeds of the alleged crimes to purchase Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Audi Q8 vehicles, land plots outside Kyiv, a two-level apartment in the capital measuring more than 130 square metres, and an apartment in Bukovel worth more than USD 300,000. These assets have been frozen, along with USD 340,000 and nearly EUR 100,000 seized from the business owners.

The suspects’ actions have been legally classified as three counts of misappropriation of property. According to the SAPO, the National Guard officials were suspended from duty in May 2025. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing, with law enforcement officials identifying other possible participants in the scheme and investigating the alleged laundering of illegally obtained funds.

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