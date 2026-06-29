UAH 13 million illegal enrichment: NABU completes probe into MP Kachnyi

Anti-corruption bodies have completed the investigation into the illegal enrichment of an MP by UAH 13 million.

The NABU press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

The case concerns Oleksandr Kachnyi, an MP from the Opposition Platform — For Life.

"According to the investigation, during 2020–2021, the suspect acquired assets worth a total of almost UAH 13 million, which significantly exceeded the level of his officially declared income.

With these funds, the official purchased a cottage and a land plot on the Black Sea coast (the village of Kobleve), as well as an apartment in central Kyiv with an area of 132.6 square meters. Moreover, the people’s deputy spent more than UAH 5.5 million on the design and renovation of the apartment alone," the statement said.

Read more: Illicit enrichment of 16.7 million hryvnias and failure to declare assets: judge notified of suspicion, - NABU

Background

In March 2024, a Bihus.Info investigation reported that Kachnyi’s 87-year-old mother-in-law had given his daughter UAH 6.5 million in 2022 but could not recall what business her family had been involved in.

In April 2026, the parliamentarian was notified of suspicion under Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Later, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Kachnyi in the form of UAH 3 million bail.

Read more: Illicit enrichment of 16.7 million hryvnias and failure to declare assets: judge notified of suspicion, - NABU