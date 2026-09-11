Consulate General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf, Germany, has been cordoned off by police due to "unknown security threat". PHOTO
On the evening of 10 September, police are carrying out a large-scale operation near the Consulate-General of Ukraine in Düsseldorf, Germany.
This has been reported by the German news agency DPA and the Tagesspiegel, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to a spokesperson for the Düsseldorf police, an "unspecified dangerous situation" has arisen near the Ukrainian Consulate General building. She confirmed that law enforcement officers are carrying out a major operation in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission.
However, the police have not yet disclosed what exactly caused the alarm or what the potential danger entails.
The situation near the consulate
A dpa correspondent at the scene reported that the Consulate General has been cordoned off over a considerable distance.
- The police have cordoned off a section of the street in the centre of Düsseldorf; several police cars and special units are stationed near the building.
There is no information regarding the evacuation of people or any possible casualties. Nor has there been any report of explosives or a suspicious object being found, or of whether the threat was directed specifically at the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.
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