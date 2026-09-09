Wadephul responded to Lavrov’s statement about "beginning of real war": Manifestation of Russian desperation
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commented on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement regarding the "start of a real war" between Russia and Germany, emphasizing that this was "a manifestation of Russian despair."
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Bild.
Russia is trying to sow uncertainty
Indeed, Wadephul emphasized, "We know very well—and Sergey Lavrov, of course, also knows—that Russia did this in Leipzig—and that we responded to it; we had to respond to it. He knows this; it’s clear to everyone."
He also suggested that Lavrov's decision to make a statement on the day of the election in Saxony-Anhalt "may be linked to an intention to sow further uncertainty."
The Russian Federation's Despair
According to him, the Russian authorities are using the tools at their disposal to influence society. However, Wadephul added, "they will not intimidate us."
He called Lavrov's rhetorical escalation "a clear sign of Russian desperation."
Wadephul also added that Russia "has not achieved as much success in this war as it had hoped," because "the war was supposed to end in a few days—and now it has been going on for five years."
What led up to it
As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the West’s accusations against Russia over the drone incident at Leipzig Airport mark "the beginning of a real war."
- It was previously reported that a drone was discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport on the night of Tuesday, August 5. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, the aircraft in question is an Antonov, which likely belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force.
- NATO confirmed that it is aware of this incident. German police deployed a bomb-disposal robot to retrieve the drone.
- Subsequently, German media reported that
the Ukrainian cargo plane, near which a drone carrying explosives was found at the Leipzig/Halle Airport, was carrying ammunition.
- U.S. intelligence believes that the drone carrying explosives, which was discovered at the Leipzig-Halle Airport in Germany, likely belongs to Russia.
- On September 1, Germany officially stated that Russia is responsible for the incident involving a drone carrying explosives near a Ukrainian cargo plane at the Leipzig/Halle Airport. The country decided to terminate its agreement with the "Russian House" in Berlin and to tighten controls on Russians entering the country. On September 18, the Russian Consulate General in Bonn will cease operations.
- German investigators have identified two possible suspects—men with ties to Russia.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password