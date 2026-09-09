German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul commented on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement regarding the "start of a real war" between Russia and Germany, emphasizing that this was "a manifestation of Russian despair."

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Bild.

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Russia is trying to sow uncertainty

Indeed, Wadephul emphasized, "We know very well—and Sergey Lavrov, of course, also knows—that Russia did this in Leipzig—and that we responded to it; we had to respond to it. He knows this; it’s clear to everyone."

He also suggested that Lavrov's decision to make a statement on the day of the election in Saxony-Anhalt "may be linked to an intention to sow further uncertainty."

Read more: "Russia is ready to bring about peace in Ukraine and hopes for the resumption of trilateral talks," - Peskov (updated)

The Russian Federation's Despair

According to him, the Russian authorities are using the tools at their disposal to influence society. However, Wadephul added, "they will not intimidate us."

He called Lavrov's rhetorical escalation "a clear sign of Russian desperation."

Wadephul also added that Russia "has not achieved as much success in this war as it had hoped," because "the war was supposed to end in a few days—and now it has been going on for five years."

What led up to it

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the West’s accusations against Russia over the drone incident at Leipzig Airport mark "the beginning of a real war."