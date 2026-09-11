Russian forces attacked the "Lisnyi" park in Sloviansk: man was killed and woman was injured. PHOTO
Russian occupiers have struck the ‘Lisnyi’ park in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.
This was reported by the Sloviansk City Council, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Another Russian attack took place today, 11 September, at around 11:00. At least five high-rise buildings were damaged.
A woman was injured. She has been hospitalised in a serious condition," the statement reads.
It is reported that a 74-year-old man was killed as a result of the strike.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password