Russian forces attacked the "Lisnyi" park in Sloviansk: man was killed and woman was injured. PHOTO

Russian occupiers have struck the ‘Lisnyi’ park in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by the Sloviansk City Council, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Another Russian attack took place today, 11 September, at around 11:00. At least five high-rise buildings were damaged.



A woman was injured. She has been hospitalised in a serious condition," the statement reads.

It is reported that a 74-year-old man was killed as a result of the strike.

See more: Three people were injured as result of Russian strike on farm in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS