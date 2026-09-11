Zelenskyy on anniversary of September 11 tragedy in US: Terrorism must be met with response. PHOTO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.
He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Tribute, respect and condolences
"Today is an important day—a day of strong people—and at the same time a deeply tragic one. Twenty-five years ago, on 11 September, people came under attack. It was a terrible attack, a tragedy in the United States of America. About 3,000 people from 90 countries around the world were killed, including Ukrainians. Tribute to all the heroes who did everything at the time to save the lives of others: police officers, firefighters, and simply caring people, including those of Ukrainian descent. We pay tribute, show respect and offer our condolences," the President said.
Evil must be punished
Zelenskyy noted that NATO demonstrated its strength at the time, when Article 5 was invoked.
"And it is very important that there was a response to terrorism and that Article 5 was invoked. This means that there must be a response to any enemy and any terrorist if people want to preserve their civilisation and their choice to defend rights, freedoms and values. Because evil must be punished," he added.
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