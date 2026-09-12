Fire has broken out at the ammunition depots of arms manufacturer EMKO in Bulgaria. PHOTO

In Bulgaria, on the evening of 11 September, a fire broke out at the ammunition depots of the Bulgarian arms manufacturer EMKO. Several explosions were heard at the site after the fire started.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Nova.bg.

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The fire broke out at around 11.00 pm at one of the ammunition depots near the village of Gorni Verpishcha in central Bulgaria.

The fire subsequently spread to two neighbouring sites. There are a total of 11 depots in this area.

Several explosions were heard after the fire broke out. Local residents were warned of the potential danger.





At the time of the fire, there were two security guards at the depots

Only two security guards were on the premises when the fire broke out. They were unharmed.

The nearest settlement is located approximately one kilometre from the warehouses.

On Saturday, the Bulgarian Minister of the Interior and the Secretary-General of the Ministry of the Interior are due to visit the scene.

This is the second fire at EMKO facilities in the last month. The previous fire occurred at the company’s production facilities near the village of Belitsa.

What is known about the EMKO Group

EMKO is a Bulgarian private defence company engaged in the manufacture and trade of ammunition and other military products.

On its official website, the company describes itself as a manufacturer and exporter of defence products from Bulgaria. Its products include artillery, tank and mortar ammunition.

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