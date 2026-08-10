Series of explosions occurred at military factory in Bulgaria, - media (updated). PHOTO

An explosion occurred at a military factory in the village of Belitsa, near Tryavna in Bulgaria.

This was reported by BNT News, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Huge plumes of smoke are rising above the factory grounds. The media are reporting sounds of a secondary detonation.

According to preliminary information, a lorry caught fire and a blaze broke out in one of the ammunition depots.

Local authorities are urging people to close the windows of their homes, wear protective masks and stay indoors.

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Update

Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev later said that the entire warehouse at the EMCO military plant in the village of Belitsa had burned down in the incident.

"An expert examination will establish the details of the explosions. There was a vehicle at the site, but it has not yet been confirmed that the fire started in it. The ammunition stored in the vehicle varied in type and characteristics. The necessary measures were taken to secure the hazardous perimeter, and all employees were evacuated from the risk zone unharmed," he noted.

The possibility that the explosions were caused by external interference is currently being ruled out.

Dimiev, the director of a separate EMCO production facility, said that propellant charges and other ammunition were stored in the warehouse.

"The workers unloading the cargo saw smoke in the warehouse, prompting the evacuation. Thanks to the swift response, there were no casualties. Burning propellant mixtures produce smoke and cause temperatures to rise," he added.

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