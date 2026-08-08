Ukrainian Defence Forces have deliberately not directed any assets towards Bulgaria, - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Heorhii Tikhiy, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, commented on the crash of a drone in Bulgaria.

He told journalists about this, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ response to the drone incident in Bulgaria

"We are in close contact with the Bulgarian side to clarify the circumstances. We can say with certainty that the Ukrainian Defence Forces did not deliberately direct any assets towards Bulgaria," said Tykhyi.

He noted that all the circumstances of what happened and all the technical details are currently being investigated.

"We are fully open to cooperation with Bulgaria to clarify the details," Tykhyi emphasised.

"It is important to note that the root cause of all incidents of this kind is Russia’s war against Ukraine, which has been ongoing for five years now, is being deliberately protracted by Moscow, and poses a threat not only to Ukrainians but also, unfortunately, to other peoples and countries. That is precisely why bringing the war to an end as soon as possible is critically important for ensuring the region’s security, and we look forward to working together with our partners to compel Moscow to make peace. We are grateful to Bulgaria for its understanding and cooperation in the pursuit of the full truth, security and peace," added the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

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Background

It was previously reported that on Saturday, 8 August, a drone exploded in Bulgaria near the border with Romania. The Bulgarian Ministry of Defence states that this UAV may have been Ukrainian.

Watch more: Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed over 5,300 aerial targets and 48,000 drones in July, - Air Force. VIDEO